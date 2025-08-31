WSJ: The Pentagon began preparing to change the name of the department to the Department of War from the beginning of Trumpʼs second term

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is preparing a plan to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War, which is how the department was called until 1947.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing a White House representative.

And according to the former official, the Pentagon began preparing legislative proposals for such a change at the beginning of Trumpʼs second term, which began on January 20 of this year.

One option involved asking Congress to grant the authority to restore the old name and rename the Department of Defense in an emergency, as well as to revive the title of "Secretary of War" for the civilian head of the department.

The WSJ writes that the Department of Defense could be renamed if the US Congress passes a law. However, the publication notes that the White House is currently considering other ways to change the name.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of returning the department to its old name, calling Hegseth his “secretary of war” at a NATO summit in June and claiming that the change was due to political correctness.

And on August 25, Trump said that his administration would likely change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War in the coming week.

The United States Department of War existed from 1789 to 1947, when the administration of the 33rd US President Harry Truman divided the department into the Army and Air Force, and also merged it with the then independent Navy.

