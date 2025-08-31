Former “Naftogaz” official comments on suspicion of official negligence and state losses of 26 million

Former Director of Energy Efficiency and Property Management of “Naftogaz Group” Vitaliy Shcherbenko commented on the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspicion of official negligence, due to which, according to the investigation, the state lost UAH 26 million. Shcherbenko does not admit guilt.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

A former “Naftogaz” official was accused of signing a lease agreement for an administrative building in Kyiv before renovations were completed on the premises.

The renovations lasted another three months, and the employees of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” were unable to move to the new premises — although the state paid the rent for this period.

According to Shcherbenko, the claim about three months of downtime “is not true”. According to him, the move to the new office began back in November 2021 — this was officially reported by the companyʼs press service.

Shcherbenko gave an example: if a family lives in a dilapidated house, and the new housing is already ready and suitable for living, albeit with minor flaws, it is logical to move there rather than stay in a dangerous building. He added that the same situation was with “Naftogaz”.

In addition, he emphasized that the decision to relocate NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine” is not made unilaterally. It was a collective decision of the board of NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine”.

Shcherbenko says that he respects the law and is ready to cooperate with the investigation and provide all necessary documents and explanations.

