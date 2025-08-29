Former “Naftogaz” official suspected of abuse of office — state lost UAH 26 million

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), reported suspicion to the former Director of Energy Efficiency and Property Management of “Naftogaz Group”.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, he abused his official position and signed a lease agreement for an administrative building in Kyiv before renovation work was completed on the premises.

They lasted another three months, and the employees of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” were unable to move to new premises — although they paid rent for this period.

As a result, the company spent excessively, and the state-owned “Naftogaz of Ukraine” suffered losses of over 26 million hryvnias.

The former official was informed of suspicion of abuse of office. He faces up to 6 years in prison.

