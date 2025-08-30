Mayor of Reni was in a car accident. One person died

The mayor of the city of Reni (Odesa region) Ihor Plekhov was in a car accident.

RBC-Ukraine reports this, citing sources.

Police reported that on August 30, on the highway between the villages of Vvedenka and Svetlodolynske in the Odesa region, a 53-year-old driver of a Lexus SUV flew into a ditch and overturned.

A 72-year-old female passenger died in the accident. The driver and a five-year-old boy were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with multiple injuries. The man will be tested for intoxication.

The media outlet Dumska writes that the deceased is Plekhovʼs mother, and the five-year-old boy is his son (UPD at 7:30 PM).

Ihor Plekhov has been the mayor of Reni since 2015. In April 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced him to 9 years in prison for accepting a $50 000 bribe. However, he appealed.

