Trump removes former Vice President Harris from state security

The US President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

This was reported by CNN, citing a copy of the letter titled "Memorandum to the Secretary of Homeland Security".

The letter, dated August 28, instructs the Secret Service to "cease all security-related procedures, other than those required by law, effective September 1, 2025."

Under federal law, former vice presidents are entitled to Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office.

For Harris, that period expired on July 21. However, CNN reports that her protection was extended for another year under an undisclosed directive signed by then-President Joe Biden before leaving office. Trumpʼs new directive rescinds the previous one.

Kamala Harris thanked the US Secret Service for "their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to security".

As a resident of Los Angeles, Harris may receive protection from local law enforcement, CNN reports.

The protection was withdrawn as Harris prepares to embark on a book tour to promote her new memoir “107 Days”, which details her involvement in the presidential campaign. The book is scheduled for release on September 23.

