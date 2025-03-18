Trump stripped Bidenʼs children of state protection

The US President Donald Trump has stripped the children of his predecessor Joe Biden of Secret Service protection.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump claims that Hunter Biden is supposedly being protected by 18 Secret Service agents.

"He [Hunter] is currently vacationing in South Africa, where human rights are being questioned, and it is no surprise that this is the country. Because of this, South Africa has been removed from our list of countries receiving economic and financial assistance," Trump wrote.

The American president reported that from now on Hunter Biden will no longer have Secret Service protection. The same goes for Ashley Biden, who supposedly had 13 agents.

Trumpʼs statement came hours after a reporter asked him about the details of Hunter Bidenʼs Secret Service protection, Reuters reports. The president said he was not aware of it but would look into the matter.

In December 2024, Biden pardoned his son Hunter in two criminal cases. He was to be sentenced in cases of illegal possession of weapons and tax evasion.

In January 2025, Biden, in his final decision as the US president, preemptively pardoned members of his family. He explained this by fearing political persecution of his family.

