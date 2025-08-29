Kyiv Metro will stop for a minute on Defendersʼ Remembrance Day

The Kyiv Metro will stop for a minute at 09:00 on August 29. This is a symbolic stop on the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives for our freedom.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCMA).

"We ask passengers to be understanding and stop with us for a minute to honour the memory of the Heroes," they wrote there.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that due to technological processes at some stations, trains will be standing for 4-5 minutes.

"Ilovaisk Cauldron"

In August 2014, fighting broke out near the city of Ilovaisk in the Donetsk region. Regular Russian troops entered the rear of the Ukrainian group holding Ilovaisk from the territory of the Russian Federation on August 23-24, which left the Ukrainians surrounded.

On the night of August 28-29, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin appealed to the “DPR” militants to open a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian military. On August 29, Ukrainian military troops began moving out of the city in organized columns along routes previously agreed upon with the Russian side.

At first, the Ukrainian columns moved unhindered past the Russian fortified positions, but after a while, Russian troops opened fire and shot the columns on the march.

According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, approximately 368 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the Ilovaisk operation, more than 250 during the exit from the corridor, about 300 were captured, and an unknown number of fighters went missing.

