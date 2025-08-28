Switzerland launched 12 projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine worth almost $140 million

Switzerland has launched 12 projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine with the participation of Swiss companies. Their total budget reaches 112 million Swiss francs (approximately $139.724 million).

This is reported by the Swiss government.

Of the total amount, 93 million Swiss francs (approximately $116.021 million) will be provided by Switzerland, with the rest provided by the companies themselves and Ukrainian partners. The projects are scheduled to launch in the fall and cover infrastructure, public transport, healthcare and humanitarian demining.

In particular, the initiatives include restoring power grids, building modular housing for displaced people, replacing damaged windows and doors, creating a radiotherapy center, building a medical laboratory, installing solar stations, manufacturing railway equipment and rail fastening systems, as well as developing training programs and creating jobs.

In June 2024, the Swiss Federal Council decided to support the Swiss private sector to play a more active role in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Companies had to submit their projects by the end of March. The competition attracted great interest: about 60 companies submitted almost 80 proposals. In the end, 12 proposed initiatives were selected.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.