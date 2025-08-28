In Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was recognized as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church

On August 27, the State Service of Ukraine (SBU) for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience recognized the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

This is stated in a statement from the State Service.

Before this, the State Committee for Political Affairs conducted a study on the presence of signs of affiliation of the Kyiv Metropolis with the Russian Orthodox Church, the activity of which is prohibited in Ukraine. The study revealed ties with the ROC. These ties are a violation of the Law of Ukraine "On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations".

The State Political Department sent a directive to the Kyiv Metropolis demanding that it eliminate violations of the law. In response, the Primate of the UOC Metropolitan Onufriy refused to comply with the demand.

Because there was no reason to consider the violations eliminated or the prescription erroneous, and there was also no reason to revoke it, the State Political Administration recognized the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

On September 23, 2024, Law No. 3894-IX came into force on the ban on the activities of churches affiliated with Russia.

On July 2, 2025, Metropolitan Onufryi (Orest Berezovsky) of the UOC MP was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. The corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

