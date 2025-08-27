Hungary sues the EU Council over frozen Russian assets allocated to Ukraine

The Hungarian government has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union against the Council of the EU over its decision to allocate frozen Russian assets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the European Peace Fund.

This is stated in the lawsuit, which was published on the website of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The reason for the lawsuit was the decision of February 26, 2025, when the European Peace Fund Committee decided to allocate the second tranche of financial assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This decision was based on a previous EU Council decision of May 21, 2024.

During the vote, the Hungarian side was excluded, stating that the country was not a “contributing member state” and therefore had no decision-making power. As a result, Hungary’s vote was simply disregarded.

Budapest believes that this violates the provisions of Article 31(1) of the EU Treaty and Council Decision No. 2021/509, which clearly regulate the rules of voting in the Committee.

According to the Hungarian side, this undermines the principle of equality of Member States and contradicts the very principle of the democratic functioning of the European Union. That is, as the government claims, Hungary was deprived of its voting rights without legal grounds.

In the lawsuit, Budapest asks the court to annul the decision on aid to Ukraine, partially annul the protocol, and order the Council of the EU and the European Peace Fund to pay legal costs.

Hungary filed a lawsuit back in July 2025, and on August 25, the Court accepted the lawsuit and referred it for consideration.

The European Peace Facility was created to finance all actions of the Common Foreign and Security Policy relating to military and defence matters. In particular, this EU fund is designed to finance capacity-building in non-EU countries.

