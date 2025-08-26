The worldʼs first national AI assistant and “Woundedʼs Way” — The Ministry of Digital Affairs informed about 6 new services in “Diia”

6 new services will soon be launched on the “Diia” portal. Among them are the worldʼs first national AI assistant and comprehensive online social assistance.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, the new projects will be a revolutionary stage in the development of digital Ukraine. Thus, "Diia" soon will feature the following:

a national AI assistant that will provide government services. The first service is a certificate of income. Later, Ukrainians will be able to receive consultations and government services simply by writing their request in the chat;

"eNotary". The project envisages that citizens will be able to receive notary services online. The Ministry of Digital Affairs is cooperating with the Ministry of Justice and the State Enterprise "National Information Systems" on an electronic system that will integrate all notarial processes and will become the basis for launching services in "Diia". The services are planned to be launched next year;

"eExcise" is a large-scale reform to combat the shadow market of tobacco and alcohol. According to Fedorov, in just one year, Ukraine loses about UAH 30 billion due to the lack of taxes on these goods. Now the paper excise stamp will be replaced with an electronic one, so that Ukrainians can check the legality of products in "Diia" simply by scanning this stamp;

"Woundedʼs Way". A comprehensive service for military personnel and their families. With one application, a person will be able to receive the status of a person with a disability as a result of war, cash assistance, social services and benefits. For relatives of deceased or deceased military personnel, services for assigning the status of a family member of the deceased, one-time cash assistance, social services and others will also be available. The entire process will be online, and interaction with state bodies will be automatic. The service is planned to be launched in the fall;

basic social assistance is a service that has no analogues in other countries. "Diia" has already started its beta test. This is a comprehensive service that will combine all social payments into one. Ukrainians who already receive various social payments from the state will be able to use it. The amount of payments is calculated individually, you just need to submit an application in the application;

a certificate of good conduct with an apostille. The Ministry of Digital Affairs is working together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure that citizens can order a document with delivery from "Diia". Currently, it can only be obtained at one address in Kyiv — the new service should fix this inconvenience.

