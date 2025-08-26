Drone wreckage found in Estonia. Police say it was a Ukrainian drone flying to Russia

On Monday, August 25, a local farmer found the wreckage of a strike drone in Elva rural municipality, Tartu county, Estonia. It likely belongs to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR.

It is known that it was a military drone with an attached explosive device that detonated.

A crater was formed at the scene from the explosion. According to law enforcement, no one was injured.

Police say there is reason to believe it may have been a Ukrainian drone targeting targets in Russia. The Russians allegedly knocked it off course using GPS jamming and other electronic warfare, causing the drone to stray into Estonian airspace.

Law enforcement officials noted that the drone may have also entered Estonian airspace from both Russia and Latvia. These versions are still being investigated. However, according to the Director General of the Estonian Security Police Department, the discovery of the drone wreckage is primarily due to the fact that Russia continues the war in Ukraine, and Ukraine is defending itself.

Estonian police believe the drone crashed on August 24. It was then that it became known that SBU and SOF had attacked a gas processing complex in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. Through this terminal, Russia trades oil and gas with the help of a shadow fleet.

