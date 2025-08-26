Lithuanian Seimas approves new Prime Minister

The Lithuanian Seimas approved the appointment of Social Democrat Inga Ruginienė as Prime Minister.

This is reported by the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

78 Sejmas MPs voted pro, 35 — contra, and 14 MPs abstained.

Ruginiene will begin her duties when the president signs a decree appointing her as Prime Minister and she takes the oath in the Seimas.

After the Seimas approves her candidacy, Ruginiene must present to the parliament, within 15 days, the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers and the government program agreed with the president. They must be approved during a vote.

She has promised to maintain good relations with Poland. Her first foreign visits will be to Poland and Ukraine. She also plans to normalize relations with China.

Inga Ruginiene (44) is a newcomer to politics. Before becoming a politician, she served as the head of the Lithuanian Trade Union Confederation. In the fall of 2024, she joined the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party and ran in the Seimas elections. After the partyʼs victory, Ruginiene became Minister of Social Protection and Labor.

The election for a new prime minister began in July, when Gintautas Paluckas resigned as prime minister after law enforcement authorities launched two pre-trial investigations related to his business dealings.

