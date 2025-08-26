Russia and Ukraine exchanged letters from prisoners of war during the latest exchange

Ukraine and Russia exchanged letters from prisoners of war during the latest exchange.

This was stated by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who was in contact with the office of the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova during the last prisoner exchange.

In addition to the letters, the parties also discussed the transfer of humanitarian parcels for prisoners of war and family reunification.

In November last year, the parties initiated a new format: they transferred letters from Ukrainian relatives to Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that he was cooperating with the Russian human rights commissioner only to resolve humanitarian issues, return Ukrainians home, and obtain information about our citizens in the Russian Federation.

On Independence Day, August 24, Ukraine held another prisoner exchange. Ukraine did not name the exact number of returnees, although the Russian Federation reported a “146 by 146” format. The military and eight civilians returned home. Among them are UNIAN journalist Dmytro Khylyuk and former Kherson mayor Volodymyr Mykolayenko.

