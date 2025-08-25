Zelensky appointed Ukraineʼs ambassador to Iceland

On August 25, Volodymyr Zelensky appointed the head of the Ukrainian Embassy in Norway Oleksiy Havrysh as the acting Ambassador of Ukraine to Iceland.

This is stated in Decree No. 659/2025.

Oleksiy Havrysh has over 20 years of experience in the fields of energy, finance, and strategic management. He has held senior positions at CJSC ARS, LLC DTEK, and LLC Investments and Development.

In 2022, he became a member of the board of LLC "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine" (”Naftogaz Group”), and in 2025 he became the chairman of the board. In 2024, he was elected chairman of the supervisory board of the JSC "Zaporizhtransformator".

In 2023-2024, Oleksiy Havrysh was an advisor to the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In April 2025, he was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Norway.

Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Olha Dibrova from the post of diplomatic representative of Ukraine to Finland and from the post of part-time ambassador of Ukraine to Iceland on April 7, 2025. On the same day, the president appointed Mykhailo Vydoynyk to the post of ambassador of Ukraine to Finland.

