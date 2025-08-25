German Finance Minister promises Ukraine billions of euros in aid

Germany will provide Ukraine with €9 billion annually over the "coming years".

This was stated by the countryʼs Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor of the German government Lars Klingbeil during his visit to Kyiv, reports the German media outlet Tagesschau.

"We will support Ukraine with nine billion every year. This is a big contribution," he said.

He also stressed Germanyʼs readiness to participate in possible security guarantees. According to him, Germany will not shy away.

"In close coordination with the Federal Chancellor, I am looking for opportunities to discuss how Germany can best support Ukraine in a possible peace process," Klingbeil said.

Germany is one of the European countries that are leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has transferred to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

This year, Germany will allocate €9 billion in aid to Ukraine.

