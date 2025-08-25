Ukrainian volunteers in Britain are making drone batteries from vapes. Then sending them to the front

Volunteers in the UK are dismantling discarded disposable vapes to use their batteries and wires to make portable chargers and batteries for drones deployed on the front lines.

The BBC writes about this.

The initiative was launched by Ukrainian volunteers from the Leeds Ukrainian Community Association (LUCA). They say the recycled components are used to power drones, phones and night vision devices, as well as as a source of light and heat for cooking.

Earlier this year, the UK banned the sale of disposable vapes due to environmental concerns and to reduce the number of children taking up smoking. Before that, the country was throwing away 8.2 million vapes every week.

Now some of them are being disassembled, and the parts are being sent free of charge to Ukraine, where they are being used to assemble power banks for the military.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.