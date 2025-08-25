Four journalists killed in Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

On Monday, August 25, the Israeli army attacked Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters and Al Jazeera write about this.

A total of 15 people were killed in the attack. Four of them were journalists: Mohammed Salama of Al Jazeera, Hossam al-Masri of Reuters, Moaz Abu Taha of NBC, and freelance journalist Mariam Abu Daka.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, who worked for Reuters, was also injured.

IDF confirmed the attack on the hospital. The Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army ordered an investigation into the incident.

The military added in the statement that they “regret any harm caused to innocent people” and that they are not targeting journalists.

This is not the first time journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an attack on August 11. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate says at least 230 media workers have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

War between Israel and Hamas

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. In mid-January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached agreements on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

However, on the night of March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and launched large-scale operations there.

On August 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that the country intended to take control of the entire coastal territory. The Israeli military subsequently approved a framework plan for a new offensive operation in Gaza.

On the evening of August 17, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv to demand that the Israeli government reach an agreement with Hamas to return the hostages. Netanyahu accused the demonstrators of strengthening Hamasʼ negotiating position.

The next day, it was reported that Hamas had agreed to the latest offer from regional mediators for a deal with Israel on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.