Britain to extend training program for Ukrainian military until end of 2026

The United Kingdom will continue its Interflex training program for Ukrainian military personnel, which offers both combat and leadership training.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense.

The program will be extended at least until the end of 2026.

In total, more than 50 000 Ukrainian recruits have already been trained in the UK under the Interflex program.

The department added that Britain is also adapting Interflex training to best meet Ukraineʼs changing military needs. There is a gradual shift from shorter courses focused on basic combat training to a greater focus on leadership and instructor training.

Two additional courses are currently being conducted alongside the Basic Infantry Course. One trains soldiers in command at the platoon and squad levels, and the other is a training of instructors course.

Interflex is a multinational training program for Ukrainian military personnel initiated by the United Kingdom in June 2022. It has been joined by instructors from Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Australia and Romania. The course lasts at least five weeks and includes training in weapons handling, battlefield first aid, patrol tactics and rural operations.

