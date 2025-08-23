Ukraine synchronized Canadian sanctions against Russia and imposed new restrictions against 28 people from different countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has implemented a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against 28 citizens of various countries who are aiding Russia. Two Russian companies have also been placed under restrictions.

From Decree No. 612/2025 it became known that these are 4 citizens of Iran, 6 Ukrainians, 10 people from the Russian Federation, and 8 more people who have both Ukrainian and Russian citizenship.

In particular, the restrictions included Russian so-called "military leaders" Elena Bobkova, Renat Shavlo, Alexei Gavrish and Dmitrii Makeyev, former adviser to the leader of the "LPR" Yulia Velichko, "ombudsman" in the Russian-occupied Kherson region Sergei Georgiyev, and owners of the “Pin-Up” casino Igor and Marina Ilyina.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is working with law enforcement agencies of partner countries on each of these people.

"All accomplices of the Russian occupiers will one way or another be held responsible for what they did against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky stressed.

Volodymyr Zelensky also signed Decree No. 613/2025, which synchronizes this yearʼs Canadian sanctions in Ukraine. 139 people and companies working for the Russian war fell under the restrictions.

"Together with our partners, we are also preparing a decision on the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions in the jurisdictions of partners. All those who help Russia continue the killings and build a war machine for further aggression should feel real pressure from the world," he noted.

