The US vice president confirms investigation against Trumpʼs ex-national security adviser

The US Vice President J.D. Vance has confirmed that the Donald Trump administration has launched an investigation into former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, who is now critical of him. According to Vance, it is currently "in the very early stages".

The vice president confirmed the investigation in a comment to NBC News.

The day before, the New York Post, citing sources, wrote that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents searched Boltonʼs home on August 22.

Vance denied that the investigation was retaliation for Boltonʼs criticism of Trump, saying the investigation was proceeding in a measured manner and guided by the national interest and the law.

He added that the investigation into the activities of the former presidential adviser is ongoing, and the case will only be opened if it is proven that Bolton violated the law.

"Weʼre going to be careful about this. Weʼre going to be deliberate because we donʼt think people should be thrown behind bars just like that, even if they disagree with us politically, maybe especially if they disagree with us politically. The law should determine those decisions, and thatʼs what weʼre doing".

Vance declined to comment on the details of the investigation, but confirmed that part of the case involves classified documents.

“As I said, if there is no crime here, we will not prosecute. Of course, if there is a crime, Mr. Bolton will have his day in court. That is how it should be. But again, our focus is — did he break the law? Did he commit a crime against the American people? If so, he deserves to be prosecuted,” he added.