Russians in the Donetsk region killed a British volunteer who was delivering humanitarian aid. The womanʼs body is in a combat zone and cannot be evacuated.

This was reported by The Times and Sky News.

Former BBC documentary producer Annie Lewis Murphy (69) left Britain in May to deliver a RAV4 to Ukraine.

She was supposed to hand over the car to the Aid Ukraine UK team in Lviv, but instead decided to continue her journey to Kramatorsk on her own.

Over the next five days, organizers said, they had no contact with Murphy because she had not disclosed her exact whereabouts. She last contacted the charity on June 10 and her family on June 8.

It eventually emerged that on June 11, she had gone out onto the Bakhmut highway, where she was pursued and then attacked by a Russian drone.

Kramatorsk police say her body remains in an active fighting zone, making it impossible to evacuate. As a result, local authorities have still not been able to issue a death certificate to the victimʼs family.

Volunteer Charlie Lewis Muffeyʼs son said the family was not trying to blame anyone for what happened, but was "disappointed" by the lack of help from the British Foreign Office.

