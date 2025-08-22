Travel abroad for men under 22 years old — a bill has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

Bill No. 13685 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It contains provisions allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

This is reported by Suspilne and RBK-Ukraine with reference to the co-author of the bill, the MP Fedir Venislavsky.

When asked whether young people under the age of 22 would be allowed to leave, Venislavsky replied that restrictions would remain for those who will turn 23 this year.

"Those people who turn 23 this year and 24 next year can have their freedom of movement restricted, but the rest cannot. Up to the age of 23 — until a person turns 23, they can move freely," the MP explained.

Currently, discussions are still ongoing regarding the age — 22 or 23. It depends on the position of the Ministry of Defense and the military and political leadership.

The MP Oleksandr Fedienko reported that the Cabinet of Ministers can also allow men under the age of 22 to travel abroad. To do this, it must approve a resolution on the rules for leaving Ukraine during martial law. MPs submitted a bill on amendments to the parliament, because the government allegedly does not want to adopt such a resolution.

President Zelensky reported on August 12 that he had instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to raise the age for leaving Ukraine to 22. Svyrydenko said on August 18 that, in her opinion, the government should finalize the relevant resolution by the end of the week.

