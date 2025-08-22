In Kyiv, after a court decision, demolition of a fence blocking access to the embankment began. Utility workers are hindered by aunts

In Kyiv, on August 22, utility workers began dismantling a brick wall that blocked access to the Dniprovska embankment for people who do not live in the “RiverStone” residential complex. The demolition is being hindered by aunties who are trying to rebuild the wall.

This is written by the director of the Department of Territorial Control of Kyiv Mykhailo Budylov and war veteran and activist Oleh Symoroz.

Budylov reported the start of the dismantling in the morning. Later, the Deputy Minister of Energy Yaroslav Demchenkov wrote that some of the residents of the complex came out to defend this fence.

According to him, the residents of the residential complex are afraid that "people from the area will trample the grass and destroy the trees".

Symoroz says that the wall was rebuilt within hours of the previous one being demolished. According to him, the police were there, but they “did nothing” and then simply left.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

What preceded

Residents of the “RiverStone” residential complex blocked access to the embankment with a fence back in 2018. The Department of Urban Improvement demolished the metal fence, but the residential complex later erected a new fence, now made of brick.

The legislation prohibits blocking public access to water bodies. However, the residential complex explained its actions as follows: they say, the closed section of the embankment is a hydraulic structure that protects the building from flooding. They also emphasized that the residents of the complex pay for the maintenance of the promenade, which was arranged during construction.

In 2020, a private company registered ownership of the "hydrotechnical structures", that is, a stretch of embankment almost half a kilometer long.

The decision to build the fence was appealed in court. Ultimately, on August 19, the Supreme Court banned the closure of access to the embankment and annulled the private companyʼs ownership of the "hydrotechnical structure".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.