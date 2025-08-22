On August 23, traffic across the Podilsky Bridge will be fully reopened in Kyiv

On August 23, all lanes in both directions will be fully opened to traffic on the Podilsky Bridge in Kyiv. Both parts of the newly built tunnel will also be opened for traffic.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

The bridge has 4 lanes in each direction on the section from Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street to Rusanivski Sady — for cars, public transport and bicycles. On the other section of the road — 2 lanes.

The bridge has been equipped with bicycle paths in both directions with a total length of over 11 kilometers, lanes for public transport have been provided, an additional traffic light has been installed at the intersection of the Podilsky Bridge route and Tsentralna Sadova Street, and a fully equipped transport interchange for passengers of the high-speed tram and city train. Some technical work is currently being completed.

Road traffic on the Podilsky Bridge across the Dnipro River was opened on December 1, 2024. Then, traffic for passenger cars and public urban passenger transport was allowed.

According to the SBU investigation, at least UAH 153 million were stolen during the construction of the Podilsky Bridge in Kyiv.

