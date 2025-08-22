Missile hits near UN headquarters in Libya during briefing by Security Council special representative

The UN mission in Libya said a missile hit near its headquarters in the city of Janzour, as the UN special representative was briefing on the situation in the country.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The attack occurred late on the evening of August 21. The UN Special Representative Anna Tetteh was reporting to the Security Council on the situation in Libya and proposing a roadmap for Libya that would see the creation of a new unity government.

The UN complex was not damaged. There were no injuries.

Libyaʼs Interior Ministry said a Russian-made missile had attacked the UN compound. It was attempted to be shot down, but it hit a residential building. There were no casualties. The ministry is investigating to determine who fired the missile.

Security forces discovered a vehicle with two other missiles of the same type, as well as a launcher, the Interior Ministry said.

Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. The country split into warring eastern and western parts in 2014. Although major fighting stopped after a ceasefire agreement in 2020, the political crisis has not been resolved.

Fighting broke out in the Libyan capital — Tripoli — on the evening of May 12, 2025. Gunfire was heard in several areas of the city after reports of the killing of a leader of one of the armed groups.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.