65 Ukrainians who were forcibly taken by the Russian Federation to the buffer zone on the border with Georgia were returned to Ukraine

65 citizens were returned to Ukraine, who were forcibly taken by the Russian Federation to a buffer zone at the border crossing with Georgia without documents, means of subsistence, sufficient food, and medical care. Some of them were serving sentences, while others were considered missing.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, who emphasized that with such actions, the Russian Federation is once again violating the norms of international and humanitarian law.

Among the 65 citizens returned, 10 were women and 8 were seriously ill. Structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took part in the return operation.

The Ukrainians were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Security Service of Ukraine, and law enforcement agencies of Moldova and Georgia.

Klymenko says that they will find out all the details about the detention of Ukrainians in the buffer zone and Russiaʼs attempts to use Ukrainian citizens for provocations and bullying. He emphasized that each person will be treated separately, which will include legal, medical and, of course, security measures.

