Russia launched over 500 drones and 40 more missiles at Ukraine. How the air defense worked

On the night of August 21, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 614 air targets — 40 missiles and 574 drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 577 air targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with the following weapons:

574 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types;

2 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

19 X-101 cruise missiles;

14 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

4 Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

1 missile of unknown type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Air Force reports that the air defense neutralized 577 air targets, namely:

546 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal";

18 X-101 cruise missiles;

12 “kalibr” cruise missiles.

Missiles and drones hit 11 places, and debris fell in three more.