The Verkhovna Rada did not support a 40% increase in salaries for members of the Accounting Chamber

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the amendment to the 2025 state budget, which provided for an increase in salaries for employees of the Accounting Chamber by more than 40%.

This was reported by the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine.

The corresponding amendment was added to the second reading of bill No. 13439-3, which provides for changes to the state budget by 40 billion hryvnias. The document was adopted in the second reading on August 20.

Human rights activists, including Transparency International Ukraine, opposed the amendment. They urged the Verkhovna Rada not to adopt the amendment, since in October last year alone, the salaries of members of the Accounting Chamber had already been increased by more than two times.

"Attempts to significantly increase the salaries of employees of the Accounting Chamber in less than a year seem hasty and unfounded. Especially since this time the bill did not include any calculations that would confirm the need for such changes. In addition, such an increase in expenditures is inappropriate in the context of a budget deficit," said human rights activists.

What preceded

The Accounting Chamber is the body responsible for overseeing the receipt and use of budget funds. It is also responsible for overseeing international aid.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the overall reform of the Accounting Chamber on October 30, 2024. This was a requirement for Ukraine to receive over $2 billion in financing from the International Monetary Fund and the United States.

At its meeting on August 19, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada failed to vote on one of the key points of the reform — the formation of an advisory board of experts to the Accounting Chamber. It is this commission that is to elect six new members of the Accounting Chamber.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.