The Telegraph: Europe may impose new sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to meet with Zelensky and Trump

The United Kingdom and European Union countries are preparing new sanctions against Russia in case Kremlin leader Putin refuses to participate in trilateral talks with Ukrainian and US presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

This was reported by The Telegraph, citing a source in the British government.

“If Putin delays, evades or abandons negotiations, it will be another impetus for sanctions,” the British official said.

The publicationʼs sources also noted that Putin agreed to meet with Trump in Alaska only after the American president imposed additional 25% tariffs against India for continuing to buy Russian oil.

After talks with Zelensky in Washington on August 18, the US President Trump announced that he had begun preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin.

In Europe, people have already started thinking about the venue. The Italian Prime Minister suggested coming to Rome, while the French President insisted that it be Geneva, Switzerland. According to media reports, Zelensky and Trump prefer the Vatican, but Putin is leaning towards Geneva. EU diplomats are also considering other options, including Budapest and Helsinki.

