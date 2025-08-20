“eConsul” system — Ukrainians abroad can submit documents online

All embassies and consulates of Ukraine on August 20 introduced online submission of documents for notarial acts — available at 120 foreign diplomatic institutions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The system was introduced in stages from July 1. From now on, Ukrainians abroad can submit information and documents through an electronic account in the "eConsul" system.

Application forms, sample documents, and downloading of necessary files are available online. You will only need to physically come to the institution to receive the finished document.

Since the connection of the first two phases of diplomatic missions in July and August, almost half a thousand Ukrainians have already used the service.

Detailed information and answers to frequently asked questions will be available on the resources of diplomatic missions and the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.