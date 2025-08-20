“eConsul” system — Ukrainians abroad can submit documents online

All embassies and consulates of Ukraine on August 20 introduced online submission of documents for notarial acts — available at 120 foreign diplomatic institutions.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
The system was introduced in stages from July 1. From now on, Ukrainians abroad can submit information and documents through an electronic account in the "eConsul" system.
Application forms, sample documents, and downloading of necessary files are available online. You will only need to physically come to the institution to receive the finished document.
Since the connection of the first two phases of diplomatic missions in July and August, almost half a thousand Ukrainians have already used the service.
Detailed information and answers to frequently asked questions will be available on the resources of diplomatic missions and the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
