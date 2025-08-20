Australia joins international Register of Damage due to Russian aggression

After completing official procedures, Australia joined the Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Federationʼs Aggression against Ukraine and can participate in its activities as an associate member.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

From now on, 44 states and the European Union are participants and associate members of the International Register of Damage.

Currently, applications can be submitted in 11 categories:

forced internal displacement;

death of a close family member;

the disappearance of a close family member;

serious bodily injury;

sexual violence;

torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment;

deprivation of liberty;

forced labour or service;

damage or destruction of residential real estate;

damage or destruction of non-residential real estate;

loss of access to or control over real estate in temporarily occupied territories.

The list of open categories is being expanded gradually. Applications to the Register of Damage can be submitted through the state web portal "Diia".

The International Register of Damage was launched in April 2024. It was created on May 17, 2023, and the agreement was signed by more than 40 member states of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan, and Canada.

The countries should create a Compensation Commission that will study all claims and assess the real amount of damages. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.

Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have a report of a commission survey of the damage from local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damage Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said that at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the state register.

