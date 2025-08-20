GUR: Russia has begun to actively use a new drone with LTE communication at the front

The Russian army is actively using a new drone with LTE connection and remote control capabilities on the front. It can be used as a reconnaissance or strike drone, as well as a decoy to overload Ukrainian air defenses.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

This modification is equipped with a camera and two LTE modems, which allow you to transmit video in real time or in recording via mobile base stations, as well as receive commands for course correction.

In the strike version, the camera (subject to changing the viewing angle) and remote control can be used for targeting by the operator using the FPV principle.

GUR adds that the drone has a delta-wing fuselage similar to the Shahed-131, but slightly smaller. Navigation is carried out by a jamming-proof satellite positioning system with four patch antennas and Chinese “Allystar” modules.

Almost half of the droneʼs components are made in China, namely communication modules, a minicomputer, a power regulator, and a quartz oscillator.

The DLE engine is mounted in the forward fuselage, making the drone most similar to the Russian Italmas loitering munition.

The intelligence officers published a 3D model of the new drone on the “War&Sanctions” portal in the "Weapon Components" section.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.