Finnish MP commits suicide in parliament building

On the morning of August 19, a member of parliament from the Social Democratic Party of Finland committed suicide in the parliament building.

This is reported by the Finnish publication Yle.

MP Eemeli Peltonen recently announced that he has kidney disease. He did not go to work at the end of the spring session of parliament and was on sick leave during the summer.

Police and medics arrived at the parliament building after a report of a personʼs death.

The flag was lowered at half-mast on the parliament building. Ministers from the National Coalition Party of Finland gathered for a cabinet meeting to honour the memory of the MP.

