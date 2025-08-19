One-time payment of UAH 50 000 upon the birth of a child — the Verkhovna Rada supported the relevant bill

On August 19, the Verkhovna Rada voted on draft law No. 13532 on supporting families with children and creating conditions that facilitate the combination of parenthood and professional activity.

The document provides that upon the birth of a child, UAH 50 000 will be paid in a lump sum. Previously, this amount was UAH 41 280, part of which was paid monthly.

This was reported by the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who said that 290 MPs voted pro.

In addition to increasing the lump-sum payment upon the birth of a child, the bill provides for a number of other changes. In particular, the "Baby Package" will be available to order from the 36th week of pregnancy. Previously, this package could be obtained after the birth of a child.

And if a pregnant woman is not officially employed, that is, she does not have insurance experience, then she will be paid UAH 7 000 per month during pregnancy.

The state will also pay assistance (preliminarily, it is about UAH 7 000 per month) if the mother, father, or grandmother/grandfather stays at home to care for the child up to 1 year old.

There will also be an “eNursery” program that will help parents who return to work. That is, if one of the parents went to work after the child was 1 year old, you can receive compensation for kindergarten (approximately up to UAH 8 000 per month).

Or the state will pay the social security contribution for the parent who stays at home with the child after a year, so that the insurance period for the pension is not lost.

A one-time state payment — "Student Package" — is also being introduced. It takes UAH 5 000 for things for first-graders. This assistance will be available to everyone. That is, regardless of family income.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.