Children were poisoned en masse at a hotel in the Lviv region. This is the third case in the last month

17 children were hospitalized due to poisoning at the “Karpatsky Zatyshok” hotel and restaurant complex in the village of Slavske (Lviv region).

This was reported by the Civil Defense Department of the Lviv Regional Emergency Management Agency.

The children were reported hospitalized in the infectious disease department of a local hospital on the evening of August 17. They were previously diagnosed with an acute intestinal infection.

As of the morning of August 19, the number of sick children had increased to 17.

The Lviv region police reported that among the hospitalized are residents of Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Rivne aged 8 to 15. Doctors diagnosed them with food poisoning.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under the article on violation of sanitary rules. The hotel owners face a fine of from one thousand to three thousand tax-free minimum incomes, arrest for a term of up to six months, and restriction of liberty for up to three years.

This is the third case of mass poisoning in the Lviv region in the past month. In early August, 25 children were also poisoned at a private childrenʼs camp in the village of Slavske, and earlier it became known about mass poisoning at the "China Hi" restaurant in Lviv.

