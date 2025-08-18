Ukraine won gold at the European U22 Beach Volleyball Championship for the first time in history

Ukrainian beach volleyball players Eva Serdyuk and Darya Romanyuk became European U22 beach volleyball champions. The duo did not lose a single set in the tournament. This is the first gold in the history of Ukraine in this sport.

Suspilne writes about this.

The U22 European Beach Volleyball Championship was held in Baden, Austria, from August 14 to 17. Eva Serdyuk and Darya Romanyuk started the competition in the group stage, where they won all three matches with a score of 2:0 and topped the group. Thus, they immediately advanced to the 1/8 finals.

In the round of 16, Serdyuk and Romanyuk defeated their Slovak rivals 2:0.

In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainians defeated the Norwegians in straight sets.

In the semifinals, our athletes met with a pair of Swiss beach volleyball players, Muriel Bossart and Liona Kernen. Despite a tense confrontation in two sets, the Ukrainians won.

In the decisive match, the Ukrainian women faced the Czech duo of the Pavelkovs sisters. Serdyuk and Romanyuk won 2:0. Thus, they won the gold medal of the European Championship.

Winning without dropping a single set is an absolute record for the U22 Euro for both men and women. No other team has achieved such a result so far.

