A Russian soldier shot a civilian in the Pokrovsk direction

A Russian soldier shot a civilian in the Donetsk region. The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into a war crime.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

A video of the shooting was shared on a Telegram channel. It shows a Russian soldier with a white armband opening aimed fire on a civilian. He then approached the victim, who was lying on the road, examined her, and fled the scene.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, this happened near the town of Rodynske (Pokrovsk district).

Information on the fact of the commission of a war crime has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations. The circumstances of the crime are currently being clarified, and the occupier involved in it is being sought.

Prosecutors have repeatedly documented the shooting of civilians by occupation forces. For example, a recent incident also occurred in the Donetsk region. A Russian shot a resident of the village of Udachne with an automatic rifle when he was trying to evacuate with a suitcase in his hands.

