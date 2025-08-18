Air defense sights, aerial drones, evacuation platforms — Syrskyi told how the Armed Forces of Ukraine use robots and AI technologies

The Ukrainian army is actively using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including in drones and air defense systems. Also this year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 15 000 ground robotic platforms.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the military is currently paying great attention to high-tech systems that will help reduce the presence of soldiers directly on the battlefield. This primarily concerns robotic platforms, unmanned systems of various types, including aerial drones.

In addition, the military is already testing ground systems for evacuating the wounded.

"Everything related to drones that work as interceptors to combat enemy strike UAVs is a priority for us. And we have many impressive results that we have achieved with the help of our naval platforms," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi said that modern developments in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have systems for searching, capturing targets, re-guidance, and automatic return if capture or detonation does not occur.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, artificial intelligence is now used virtually everywhere. In particular, the General Staff has already created structures that deal with the application of AI in the military sphere.

"Even conventional anti-aircraft guns — machine ones or cannon ones — have modern systems for aiming, capturing, automatic tracking, classification, and target identification, which allows us to increase their effectiveness many times over... We equip mobile fire groups armed with machine guns and automatic cannons with sights with artificial intelligence elements," the general said.

Syrskyi noted that promising direction in the military is interceptor drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have many developments that can compete with well-known companies in this field.

In addition, the use of robots is widespread in the Ukrainian army. According to the Commander-in-Chief, in 2025 it is planned to receive 15 000 ground robotic platforms for various purposes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.