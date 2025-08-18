Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 140 drones. How many targets did the air defense neutralize?

On the night of August 18, Russian forces launched 4 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 140 drones of various types to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched ballistic missiles from Taganrog, Millerovo, and Kursk, and "Shahed" drones and simulator drones of various types from such directions as Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Cape Chauda, which is in occupied Crimea.

The air attack that night was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The military reports the neutralization of 88 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Enemy missile and strike UAV hits are recorded at 25 locations in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.

In particular, Kharkiv came under enemy attack in the morning. One of the hits hit a multi-story residential building — the floors collapsed and people were trapped under the rubble. The number of victims is increasing.

