Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) attacked the “Lisky” railway junction station in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation on the night of August 17. The operation was carried out jointly with units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

The attack disrupted rail traffic — rail transport does not pass through the station. As a result, GUR disrupted the supply of ammunition and personnel to the occupation army.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that the “Lisky” railway station is an important railway hub through which Russian troops provide their logistics in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

