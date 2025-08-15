Rozhkova was dismissed from the position of the First Deputy Governor of NBU. Who will replace her?

On August 15, the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) dismissed Kateryna Rozhkova from the position of the First Deputy Governor of NBU. Serhiy Nikolaychuk was appointed in her place.

This was reported by the NBU press service.

Kateryna Rozhkova ceased to perform her duties due to the expiration of her term of office and dismissal from the position. She had held the position since June 2018. For the past 2.5 years, Rozhkova was responsible for the work of the Financial Stability Unit.

Serhiy Nikolaychuk was previously the Deputy Governor of the National Bank. He has held the position since July 2021. Now this position is vacant, and the search for a candidate is ongoing.

Nikolaychuk worked at the National Bank of Ukraine from 2004 to 2019 and rose from economist to director of the Department of Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis.

From September 2019 to April 2020, he held the position of Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, responsible for analytical support of economic policy decisions, macroeconomic forecasting, and attracting investment to the country.

Nikolaychuk teaches at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. He has a number of research papers on monetary policy, macroeconomic development and modeling, and relevant publications in professional journals.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.