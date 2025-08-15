Spare parts for MiG-29 fighters stolen from a military airfield in Hungary

In Hungary, unknown individuals broke into the Kecskemet military airfield and stole parts from MiG-29 fighter jets.

This is reported by the Hungarian publication Blikk.

According to the publication, the incident occurred two weeks ago. The thieves cut through a wire fence, sneaked into the airfield, and unscrewed parts of the locator located in the nose of the MiG-29.

It is not yet known what these parts will be used for, although such aircraft are still in operation in several countries.

The regional police department confirmed to Telex reporters that they had opened a criminal case, but did not provide additional information “in the interests of the investigation”. The Hungarian Ministry of Defense responded in the same way.

In 1993, Hungary received 28 MiG-29 fighters as part of a Russian national debt repayment. The aircraft were retired in 2010 and replaced with Swedish “Gripen” fighters. In 2019, the Hungarian National Assets Fund attempted to sell the remaining 19 MiG-29s through an open tender, but no bids were received.

