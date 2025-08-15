Zelensky to meet with Macron after Trump-Putin talks

The Presidents of Ukraine and France — Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron — have agreed to meet after the Russia-US summit in Alaska on July 15.

The French media outlet BMFTV was the first to report this, citing sources in the Elysee Palace. The information was also officially confirmed to Suspilne.

According to BMFTV, Macron and Zelensky held a new conversation before the meeting of the US and Russian leaders. The French presidentʼs administration stressed that the dialogue between the presidents is "close and constant".

The sources do not name the specific date and place of the leadersʼ meeting.

However, the Elysee Palace adds that it will take place "when it will be most useful and effective".

Putin and Trump meeting: what is known

Donald Trump will meet with Putin today, August 15, at Elmendorf-Richardson Military Base in Alaska. The meeting is expected to begin at 10:30 PM Kyiv time.

The US president has previously said that there is a "good chance" of a meeting with Putin and Zelensky. He believes that this meeting could take place quickly after his summit with the Kremlin leader. However, if he does not receive the necessary answers on August 15, then the trilateral meeting will not take place.

CBS reported, citing sources, that Trump, President Zelensky, and Putin could meet late next week. The US is already working on a location for the leaders to meet.

The Kremlin leader himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

The Wall Street Journal reported that on August 6, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. In the first phase, Ukraine would withdraw its troops from the Donetsk region and freeze the front line. In the second phase, Putin and Trump would agree on a final peace plan, which would then be discussed with Zelensky.

European partners and Ukraine responded to Putinʼs plan with a counter-proposal on August 9. It states that the parties must achieve a ceasefire before any other steps can be taken.

"Ukrainians will not give away their land," said President Zelensky in response to the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting. He emphasized that the Ukrainian Constitution has a clear answer about territories.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.