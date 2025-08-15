Since the start of the full-scale operation, SBU has exposed over 200 Russian agents. More than 50 of them were military personnel

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SBU military counterintelligence has exposed 207 agents of the Russian special services who were collecting information about the Defense Forces and military facilities of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Of the exposed agents, 52 were active military personnel, 44 traitors have already received sentences ranging from 12 to 15 years in prison.

For example, the former commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who leaked plans for combat operations of Ukrainian special forces behind enemy lines to the occupiers, received 15 years in prison.

The security service detained the agent in the fall of 2024. The traitorʼs means of clandestine communication were seized, along with evidence of his contacts with the curator, a career officer of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU).

Agency networks

In total, in 2025 alone, the SBU military counterintelligence eliminated three enemy agent networks.

In particular, in Zaporizhzhia in August of this year, an agent network of the Russian special services was exposed, which included a mobilized person and the rector of the local UOC MP church.

The attackers were dropping Russian air bombs on Defense Forces locations and recruiting new candidates for the enemy cell.

4 FSB agents, along with a resident of the group, were detained in the Odessa region. They were coordinating Russian air strikes on warehouses with weapons, ammunition, and supplies of Ukrainian troops.

The suspects also scouted the geolocations of the air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to adjust enemy strikes to bypass domestic air defense.

A 38-year-old informant was detained in the Lviv region, who was preparing coordinates for Russian missile and drone attacks on airfields with combat helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

