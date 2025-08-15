Europe plans to restore the “Iron Rhine” due to the threat from Russia. The railway line has not been used for over 30 years

Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany are discussing the resumption of the “Iron Rhine” railway line, which connects the Belgian port of Antwerp with the industrial Ruhr in Germany, due to the military threat from Russia.

Politico writes about this.

The railway was built in the 19th century. It played a key role for the Allies during and after the World War II. However, it has been almost unused since 1991.

The railway line has acquired new strategic importance amid the growing military threat from the Russian Federation.

The EU currently needs more capacity for military transport, and other rail routes are congested. According to experts, it is the military factor that could accelerate the decision to restore the Iron Rhine.

However, not all EU member states support this decision. In particular, the Netherlands is not enthusiastic about the idea, as it already has a parallel line from Rotterdam to Germany and fears competition from the port of Antwerp.

Discussions about reviving the Iron Rhine have been ongoing for years and have sparked environmental disputes. In 2003, Belgium and the Netherlands even took the case to an arbitration tribunal. The court then allowed Belgium to restore the route, but on the condition that it cover the environmental costs.

Now, the hope for the railwayʼs revival is provided by possible funding from the EU and NATO. The new EU budget proposes to allocate €17 billion for military mobility from 2027.

Also, due to the potential threat from Russia, Germany is developing plans to rapidly expand its network of bomb-proof bunkers and shelters. According to German generals, by 2029, Russia could rebuild its forces sufficiently to attack NATO territory.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.