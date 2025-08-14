Smoke at ZNPP: The IAEA experts report difficulties with water supply to reactors

A group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), located at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP), on August 12 noted difficulties in ensuring a reliable water supply to the plantʼs six reactors.

This was stated by the head of IAEA Rafael Grossi.

Over the past two weeks, Agency staff at the Zaporizhzhia NPP have continued to monitor the condition of the cooling water systems. The six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia NPP have been in cold shutdown since spring 2024, but they still need cooling water for safety systems, reactor cores, and spent fuel aging pools.

The experts received technical information on the distribution of water throughout the site, including information on the supply of water to nuclear safety and support systems.

The Agency reported that the IAEA team at ZNPP on August 12 discovered smoke in the stationʼs administrative building, where its office is located, after reports of a fire near the cooling towers.

According to experts, the smoke near the power units did not affect the nuclear safety of the plant. No increase in radiation levels was detected there either.

In addition, the IAEA team reports shelling that occurred approximately 1.2 km from the perimeter of the nuclear power plant site.

What preceded

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022, and it has been under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been stationed at the plant since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that as long as Russian soldiers are at ZNPP, “the world remains on the brink of nuclear catastrophe”. Russia, meanwhile, refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

On August 12, 2025, smoke was recorded at the site of the Kakhovka reservoir destroyed by the Russians, located near the cargo port of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. “Energoatom” emphasized that this directly threatens the nuclear, radiation, and fire safety of the plant.

