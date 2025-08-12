Fire danger near power units at ZNPP. Situation threatens nuclear safety of the plant (UPD)

Smoke is being recorded in the area of the cargo port of Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP). The exact location of the fire and its possible consequences are currently being determined.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

They emphasized that the cargo port is located outside the guarded perimeter of the station itself.

"Any provocations or military actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP industrial site could lead to unpredictable and catastrophic consequences for the entire continent," the Ministry of Energy said.

UPD at 6:47 PM: “Energoatom” said that dry reeds are burning near the Zaporizhzhia NPP at the site of the Kakhovka reservoir destroyed by the Russians. This time, there is a fire hazard near the power units of the plant.

This directly threatens the nuclear, radiation, and fire safety of the plant due to the proximity of the combustion site to the critical infrastructure of ZNPP.

There was an incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with a fire in the cooling tower of the plant in August 2024. According to Ukraine, this was a provocation by the Russians. The Russian Federation accused the Ukrainian side of the drone attack. The head of the UN nuclear service and director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi described the fire in the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia NPP as one of many “reckless attacks”, but did not name the party involved in the incident. IAEA stated that the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia NPP should be demolished.

And on July 19, 2025, there was smoke in the area of ZNPP due to a forest fire.

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022, and it has been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been stationed at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that as long as Russian soldiers are at ZNPP, “the world remains on the brink of nuclear catastrophe”. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

