The former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Crimea Fedoryan released from prison — he will be exchanged

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has released former Deputy Head of the Crimean Interior Ministry Mykola Fedoryan, who was convicted of high treason, from serving his sentence. He will be transferred for exchange as a prisoner of war.

This is reported by Court Reporter with reference to the ruling of August 11.

In October 2024, by a verdict of the Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv, Fedoryan was sentenced to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property for high treason.

He wrote an application for an exchange, but at the same time appealed the verdict. In June 2025, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial of Fedoryanʼs appeal. But later the man withdrew this appeal.

And on August 5, 2025, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War decided to transfer the convicted Fedoryan to Russia for exchange as a prisoner of war.

Who is Mykola Fedoryan?

Fedoryan worked in the internal affairs bodies for almost 30 years, retired at the end of 2011 and since 2012 has worked at the state enterprise "Chornomornaftogaz" in the transport department.

After the annexation, he remained in Crimea, received a Russian passport, and continued to work at the Russian “Chornomornaftogaz”, which the occupiers had created on the basis of a captured Ukrainian enterprise. Once a year, he traveled to mainland Ukraine to visit his elderly parents.

In November 2020, he was detained at the “Kalanchak” checkpoint and information about cooperation with the Russian FSB was found on his mobile phone.

Fedoryan was accused of transferring “Chornomornaftogaz” transport to officers of the Russian FSB and other Russian security forces at least 12 times to conduct so-called investigative actions and transport illegally detained Ukrainians to places of detention under the pretext of fighting the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization, which was recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation.

In 2021, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Fedoryan.

