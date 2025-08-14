The government has decided when 3G will be turned on

The Cabinet of Ministers has set the date for the final shutdown of third-generation (3G) mobile communications — December 31, 2030.

This is reported by European Truth with reference to a government order that became available to the editorial staff.

The frequencies currently used for IMT-2000 (3G) technology are planned to be reoriented to newer standards, in particular IMT-2020 (5G). This should provide faster data transmission, more efficient use of spectrum and lower costs per unit of traffic.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation believes that determining a specific deadline for turning off 3G will allow operators to more clearly plan network modernization, avoid technological lag, and facilitate subscribersʼ transition to modern communication standards.

Operators began to gradually turn off 3G in certain settlements and regions at the beginning of 2025. At that time, the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCEC) clarified that the shutdown would occur gradually, and all subscribers would receive advance notice.

For owners of push-button phones that work in 2G networks, nothing will change: calls and SMS will remain available. If a certain area currently has only 3G, it will be replaced with a newer standard. Until 4G appears there, the network will not be disconnected. Users of SIM cards that do not support 4G can replace them for free at their operatorʼs service centers — the number will be saved.

Ukraine will launch Starlink Direct to Cell mobile satellite communication in the fall. This technology will allow Ukrainians to stay connected without mobile network coverage via SMS, for example, in the mountains, during bad weather, network failures or power outages. To use it, you will need a 4G smartphone with a SIM or ESIM card. The main condition for the technology is direct visibility of the sky.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.